SPCA Radio Pets 2-12

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Ada

Gender: Female

Age: 11 years old

Weight: 57 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Tan

Orphaned Since: January 2020

Adoption Fee: $100

Hi, I’m Ada. A good Samaritan found me and brought me to SPCA Florida. I’ve been checked out by a Vet and rated A-Ok to be adopted. Now I’m ready to spend my golden years with a new wonderful family. Let’s get to know each other- come take me out on a Doggie Date. The folks here say I can even go home with you for a Pajama Pawty. I’m totally worth it so come over to SPCA Florida and meet me!



Name: Sam

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Siamese/Mix- Chocolate

Weight: 8 pounds

Orphaned Since: October 2019

Adoption Fee: $250

Sam came to SPCA Florida a few months ago as the victim of a hoarding case. It was obvious that this sweet boy had been neglected of love and affection. After being doted on in a private office by staff, he is realizing what he’s been missing. He’s still shy but is bravely adventuring out to explore his surroundings. And in true Siamese fashion, he talks about it the whole time. He loves to snuggle with his catnip pillow and is enjoying playing and being petted. If you have a calm home that he can continue to thrive in, stop by SPCA Florida and meet Sam!