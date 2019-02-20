SPCA Radio Pets 2-20

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Cola

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 61 pounds

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Red

Orphaned Since: January 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Would you like to double your pleasure with a sweet Coca and Cola? Coca and Cola are two best friends who came in together. They don’t have to be adopted together, but it sure would make these bff’s happy. Be sure to bring your other pets in to meet them to ensure they’ll all be one big happy family. Both Coca and Cola know their basic commands and have a medium energy level. They both love going for long walks so come by SPCA Florida and meet this delightful pair!

Name: Oscar

Gender: Male

Age: 13 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/White

Weight: 13 pounds

Orphaned Since: January 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Big, sweet and loving Oscar is a handsome older boy who enjoys pets, chats and snuggles. He’s an affectionate kitty who enjoys a good conversation while lounging on your lap. He has his playful moments, but he is happy to relax with you. Oscar isn’t the biggest fan of being held, but he will happily lay beside or on you. He may be a little shy at first, but after a few minutes of getting to know you, he will quickly become your best friend. He has a heart murmur that needs to be checked out, but it won’t necessarily be a hindrance and would make you a hero. This boy still has plenty of life to live and would be a great companion, especially for seniors, so come on over to SPCA Florida and meet your lover boy today!