SPCA Radio Pets 2-5

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Max

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 79 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Border Collie/Mix- Black/White

Orphaned Since: January 2020

Adoption Fee: $100

Hi, I’m Max. I had a wonderful family with small children who I adored. I even played with farm animals and the cat who lived with us! But my family fell upon hard times and now I’m looking for a new forever home. I’m active and playful- water playtime is the best! I’m super friendly with everyone I meet, even the other doggies here. You can get to know me better by taking me out on a Doggie Date. Heck, I can even spend the night with you- we can have a Pajama Paw-ty! Stop in SPCA Florida and let’s meet!



Name: Baron

Gender: Male

Age: 3 months old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black

Weight: 4 pounds

Orphaned Since: October 2019

Adoption Fee: $90

My name is Baron, but it really should be prince because I’m so special with an air of dignity. At only 3 months old, I am the cutest little kitten darting around, chasing strings and anything that moves. My fur is not completely black, I do have a hidden white spot. I am a purring machine especially when I’m on your lap. Oh yes, I might be active, but I am a lap kitty for sure! I may be adopted by the time you read this, but there are lots of other cute kittens and cats at SPCA Florida who need a home. Stop by and see us, and if I’m still here, see if you can find my white spot!