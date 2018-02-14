SPCA Radio Pets 2/14

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Tonya w

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 8 pounds

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Tonya’s your typical Florida girl who loves to bask in the sun. Sunroom or screened porch? Perfect for her! Very shy, she needs a patient person who will take time to earn her trust. Once she feels comfortable with you, the rewards are so worth your wait as she is an affectionate doll.

Because she’s so shy, Tonya will thrive best in a serene adult only home with no other pets. Come by SPCA Florida and spend some time with Tonya!

Name: Milly

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years old

Weight: 53 pounds

Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Boxer- Black/White

Orphaned Since: January 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Milly is such a smart dog! She’s housetrained, well mannered, and has basic training. The family who takes her home is so lucky to find such a gem of a pet. Sweet and shy, she’ll give you lots of affection. You’ll enjoy playing with her and taking her on walks.

Treat her with her own doggie bed and she’ll love you forever. Stop by SPCA Florida and meet Milly!