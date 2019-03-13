SPCA Radio Pets 3-13

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Petey

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Weight: 55 pounds

Breed: Bulldog/Mix- White

Orphaned Since: December 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Petey is a laid back and young boy who loves to snuggle. He came to SPCA Florida emaciated and a bit worn out, but has blossomed into a wonderful dog. He has put on weight and now he just wants to find his forever home. Petey is a big flirt with female dogs. You’ll enjoy watching him try his best to be silly and get their attention. He is good with older children, extremely loyal and will always have your back. Stop by SPCA Florida and meet fun loving Petey!!

Name: Betty

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix- Black

Weight: 16 pounds

Orphaned Since: October 2017

Adoption Fee: $60

If you like plus-sized, soft and fluffy cats, beautiful Betty is your girl! She will greet you with a longing meow when you walk in door that says, “Give me some attention please.” Just have a seat and she’ll hop onto your lap and take advantage of all of your rubs and strokes. Catnip and being brushed are some of her other favorite things. She must be the only pet in your home because she loves you so much that she doesn’t want to share your affections. When she tires of being petted, she’s content to nap in her bed by the window. You won’t regret showering Betty with your love so come by and meet this big lover girl today!!