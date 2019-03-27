SPCA Radio Pets 3-27

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Arnold

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/Black

Weight: 13 pounds

Orphaned Since: August 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

Hi, I’m Arnold, but my friends call me Arnie because I’m just a cool cat like that. I’m outgoing and will have no problem making the first move. I’m quite the conversationalist so I hope you love to chat as much as I do! I like my independence but I’m also quiet affectionate with my humans. I get along well with dogs but prefer to be an only cat in an adult only home. I promise I’ll be worth it! Can’t you just picture us hanging out on your screened lanai, soaking up the sun and having long chats? I can, so stop by SPCA Florida and meet me today!

Name: James

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year old

Weight: 48 pounds

Breed: Bulldog, American/Mix- White

Orphaned Since: January 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Hello there humans, I’m James. I’m so excited to tell you about myself. Firstly, I am so energetic that I can hop like a bunny and even spin in circles. The humans call that “the zoomies”. Pretty impressive right? Totally. Anyway, did I mention that I do tricks for treats? Bacon and the cookie kind- yummy. I’m a young feller and a real ladies man who knows how to sit, shake and lay down. Intrigued yet? Good. Come over to SPCA Florida and let’s meet!