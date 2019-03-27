SPCA Radio Pets 3-27

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Arnold
Gender: Male
Age: 5 years old
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/Black
Weight: 13 pounds
Orphaned Since: August 2018
Adoption Fee: $60
Hi, I’m Arnold, but my friends call me Arnie because I’m just a cool cat like that. I’m outgoing and will have no problem making the first move. I’m quite the conversationalist so I hope you love to chat as much as I do! I like my independence but I’m also quiet affectionate with my humans. I get along well with dogs but prefer to be an only cat in an adult only home. I promise I’ll be worth it! Can’t you just picture us hanging out on your screened lanai, soaking up the sun and having long chats? I can, so stop by SPCA Florida and meet me today!
Name: James
Gender: Male
Age: 1 year old
Weight: 48 pounds
Breed: Bulldog, American/Mix- White
Orphaned Since: January 2019
Adoption Fee: $100
Hello there humans, I’m James. I’m so excited to tell you about myself. Firstly, I am so energetic that I can hop like a bunny and even spin in circles. The humans call that “the zoomies”. Pretty impressive right? Totally. Anyway, did I mention that I do tricks for treats? Bacon and the cookie kind- yummy. I’m a young feller and a real ladies man who knows how to sit, shake and lay down. Intrigued yet? Good. Come over to SPCA Florida and let’s meet!