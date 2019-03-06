SPCA Radio Pets 3-6

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Zoey

Gender: Female

Age: 9 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown

Weight: 17 pounds

Orphaned Since: September 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

Hey, there! I’m Zoey, a mature lady with the cutest little face, if I do say so, myself. It’s quite an interesting contrast to my voluptuous figure; but, hey, I know I’m beautiful! I’m a pretty mellow girl who is happy to hang out and be your couch bestie. It may take me a few weeks to be confident enough to fully explore my new home, but trust me, once I get there, I will own the place. As a matter of fact, I quite enjoy sprawling out on a desk so that all your attention is on me and not whatever you are trying to work on. Ask the person who is sharing MY office with ME right now if you don’t believe me! Or better yet, just stop in SPCA Florida and meet me for yourself!

Name: Duck

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Weight: 60 pounds

Breed: Plott Hound/Mix- Brindle

Orphaned Since: January 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

They call me Duck. Not sure why, perhaps because of my playful and fun loving nature. I’m a handsome, striped plott hound mix and the perfect housetrained gentleman. Put me to work, I’m a fearless and bold hunter with an impeccable sense of smell. I’m as intelligent as they come and will be your loyal companion. Give me toys to play with and you’ll win my heart and affection. If you’re looking for someone to always be on your side, I’m the one so come over to SPCA Florida and hang out with me!