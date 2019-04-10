SPCA Radio Pets 4-10

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Mercedez

Gender: Female

Age: 8 years old

Weight: 53 pounds

Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix- Chocolate/White

Orphaned Since: March 2019

Adoption Fee: $75

Looking for a loving mom and daughter pair? Your search is over- mom Mercedez and her daughter Sophia are inseparable and must go home together. Mercedez is outgoing and loves cuddles and hugs. Sophia is a little shy but very adoring once she gets comfortable. Mercedez is being treated for heartworms, but is ready for her furrever home. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet this dynamic duo!

Name: Tigger

Gender: Female

Age: 7 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- White/Orange

Weight: 8 pounds

Orphaned Since: May 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

I’m Tigger, and I’ve been waiting on my purrfect home almost a year now. I honestly don’t know why I’ve been passed over. I’m quiet, independent, and very low maintenance. My favorite activities are napping and sunbathing. I don’t mind being petted, but I’m not a huge fan of being held. I do have a history of being scared of loud noises, kids, and dogs. I love seniors the most and would be an excellent companion for one. I’m so easy to care for and just enjoy being in your presence in a nice relaxing home. Please come to SPCA Florida to meet me and make me yours!