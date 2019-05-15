SPCA Radio Pets 5-15

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Clause

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 70 pounds

Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix- Brown

Orphaned Since: April 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

They call me Clause. Not sure why. Maybe my puppy at heart spirit reminds people of Santa and nice surprises. I am all around fun and goofy. Even though I’m heart worm positive, I will play all day if you let me. I’m a good boy who knows how to sit, shake and lie down. I’m affectionate and adore giving out kisses. You can give me loads of attention. I love it. If a fun-loving pup like me is what you’re looking for, come by SPCA Florida and let’s hang out!

Name: Charcoal

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey/White

Weight: 9 pounds

Orphaned Since: February 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Hi, there! I’m a quiet and laid back beauty named Charcoal because of my lovely grey fur. I lived in the same house my whole life with an elderly woman who became too ill to care for me. I will thrive in calm and quiet home like the one I came from. I’m really easy to please– I just need a warm lap or bed to nap in, a window to look out of and yummy food to eat. I will need a lot of patience to adjust to you and my new home. If that’s ok with you, stop by SPCA Florida and meet me!