SPCA Radio Pets 5/16

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Patrina

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 54 pounds

Breed: Retriever/Dalmatian-White/Black

Orphaned Since: April 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Patrina just might be the sweetest dog on earth! She’s a lover of all people and gentle with other dogs. Eager to please, she’ll submit to your lead and reward you with her obedience. This quiet, low energy girl loves to nap away the day but is very affectionate when she awakens. Come by SPCA Florida and meet laid back Patrina!!

Name: Scuttles

Gender: Male

Age: 8 years old

Breed: Domestic ShortHair/Mix- Brown/White

Weight: 18 pounds

Orphaned Since: April 2018

Adoption Fee: $30

Scuttles is a big ole’ sweetie whose main priority in life is snuggling with his brother Boots. Somewhat shy, he’ll play with adults and kids once he warms up to you. It will melt your heart seeing Scuttles and Boots cuddled up together. They feel safe with one another and can’t be separated so you will get two times the love with these fellas! Come over to SPCA Florida and meet Scuttles and Boots!!