SPCA Radio Pets 5/9

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Cookie

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Domestic ShortHair/Mix- Grey/Tan

Weight: 6 pounds

Orphaned Since: March 2018

Adoption Fee: $30

This cat is one sweet Cookie! Cookie will bring sweetness to your life that you’ve been missing. Active and playful, you’ll get so much enjoyment watching her play with her toys and balls. She loves people but can be a little demure. So she’ll need you to be patient and take your time with her so she can warm up to you. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet Cookie!

Name: Katie

Gender: Female

Age: 9 years old

Weight: 53 pounds

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: March 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Katie is the perfect older family dog. She’s easy going and happy doing whatever you want to do. She’ll be your couch potato Netflix and chill girl! This quiet girl is a people lover and will give you plenty of affection. You’ll be pleased with her good manners and obedience. Stop by SPCA Florida to take Katie for a long walk and get to know her