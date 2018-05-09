SPCA Radio Pets 5/9

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Cookie
Gender: Female
Age: 3 years old
Breed: Domestic ShortHair/Mix- Grey/Tan
Weight: 6 pounds
Orphaned Since: March 2018
Adoption Fee: $30
This cat is one sweet Cookie! Cookie will bring sweetness to your life that you’ve been missing. Active and playful, you’ll get so much enjoyment watching her play with her toys and balls. She loves people but can be a little demure. So she’ll need you to be patient and take your time with her so she can warm up to you. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet Cookie!
Name: Katie
Gender: Female
Age: 9 years old
Weight: 53 pounds
Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Brown/Black
Orphaned Since: March 2018
Adoption Fee: $100
Katie is the perfect older family dog. She’s easy going and happy doing whatever you want to do. She’ll be your couch potato Netflix and chill girl! This quiet girl is a people lover and will give you plenty of affection. You’ll be pleased with her good manners and obedience. Stop by SPCA Florida to take Katie for a long walk and get to know her