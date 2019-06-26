SPCA Radio Pets 6-24

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Star

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 31 pounds

Breed: Beagle/Basset Hound- Chocolate/Tan

Orphaned Since: June 2019

Adoption Fee: $150

They call me Star because my sweet personality shines. Even though I want to be the star in your life, I also want to share the spotlight with my best friend Ava. She is my bff and I need her to go home with me. We promise to be the most adorable two dogs that you’ve ever had. We are both quiet and love cuddling with each other and doing everything together. We are a precious pair and you will love having us in your life. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet us!

Name: Hoagie

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Domestic ShortHair/Mix- Grey/White

Weight: 9 pounds

Orphaned Since: February 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Hi, I’m Hoagie. Three words about me- handsome, bashful and playful. Yes, I am quite the stud and I’m not afraid to say it. I’m also willing to admit that I am not the most confident or outgoing kitty around–especially when I’m somewhere new or around people I don’t know. Take my future new home and family for example, I’m going to need time, patience and understanding. I’m worth it though, because once I feel safe, I will be your loving, affectionate, and chatty best friend. Oh, and I am very good with other cats. I like making friends. Hey, if you happen to be thinking about getting two cats, I’m pretty fond of my friend Zoe. I’m a catch so stop by SPCA Florida and say hello!