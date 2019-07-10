SPCA Radio Pets 7-10

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Odie
Gender: Male
Age: 3 years old
Weight: 51 pounds
Breed: Retriever, Hound- Yellow Orphaned
Since: July 2019
Adoption Fee: $100
Odie is the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. He is a beautifully gentle and kind spirit with a lot of love to give. Can you be patient and give him time to warm up to you? He is a little shy but will become quite talkative and his personality will bloom once he feels comfortable with you. He is easy going with everyone and simply adores children. Odie longs to be your constant companion and family member. He really is the perfect dog so stop by SPCA Florida and meet him!
Name: Fireball
Gender: Male
Age: 5 years old
Cat Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix- Orange/White
Weight: 15 pounds
Orphaned Since: June 2019
Adoption Fee: $60
Aptly named Fireball, I whoosh around chasing toys leaving a comet’s trail of fire with my luxurious reddish-orange fur. I’m a fairly mellow fellow, but when I’m in the mood to play, watch out. I can get quite fiery. I prefer to be the only kitty in the home, although I’m sure I can share space with a kitty who will be nice to me (I was picked on in my last home and it’s left me quite perturbed). I’m also likely to do well with a family of all ages. I’m a handsome guy and a real catch so swing by SPCA Florida and scoop me up