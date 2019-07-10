SPCA Radio Pets 7-10

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Odie

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 51 pounds

Breed: Retriever, Hound- Yellow Orphaned

Since: July 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Odie is the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. He is a beautifully gentle and kind spirit with a lot of love to give. Can you be patient and give him time to warm up to you? He is a little shy but will become quite talkative and his personality will bloom once he feels comfortable with you. He is easy going with everyone and simply adores children. Odie longs to be your constant companion and family member. He really is the perfect dog so stop by SPCA Florida and meet him!

Name: Fireball

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Cat Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix- Orange/White

Weight: 15 pounds

Orphaned Since: June 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Aptly named Fireball, I whoosh around chasing toys leaving a comet’s trail of fire with my luxurious reddish-orange fur. I’m a fairly mellow fellow, but when I’m in the mood to play, watch out. I can get quite fiery. I prefer to be the only kitty in the home, although I’m sure I can share space with a kitty who will be nice to me (I was picked on in my last home and it’s left me quite perturbed). I’m also likely to do well with a family of all ages. I’m a handsome guy and a real catch so swing by SPCA Florida and scoop me up