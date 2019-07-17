SPCA Radio Pets 7-17

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Lizzy

Gender: Female

Age: 8 months old

Weight: 42 pounds

Breed: German Shepherd/Mix- Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: July 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

How can you say no to these sweet, innocent eyes? At 8 months old, Lizzy is ready to fit into a fun-loving family. Super friendly, she is happily affectionate with anyone and everyone. Typical of a young pup, she is energetic and loves to run and play all day. Just give her a cozy blanket to nap on afterwards and she’ll be content. If you’re ready for a girl like Lizzy to complete your home, stop in SPCA Florida and say hello!

Name: Arnold

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix- Brown/Black

Weight: 13 pounds Orphaned

Since: August 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

Hi, I’m Arnold, but my friends call me Arnie because I’m just a cool cat like that. I’m outgoing and will have no problem making the first move. I’m quite the conversationalist so I hope you love to chat as much as I do. I like my independence but I’m also affectionate with my humans. I get along well with dogs but prefer to be an only cat. I promise I’ll be worth it. Can’t you just picture us hanging out on your screened lanai, soaking up the sun and having some long chats? I can, so come by SPCA Florida and meet me today!