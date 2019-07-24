SPCA Radio Pets 7-24

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Zeus

Gender: Male

Age: 7 months old

Weight: 37 pounds

Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix- Black/White

Orphaned Since: June 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Every adventure with adorable baby Zeus is sure to be a magical one. You’ll simply fall in love with his sweet personality every day. He’s not tiny but at 7 months old is still just a fun-loving pup looking for a loving family to call his own. He enjoys playing with doggie friends and is especially fond of splashing in the water. Zeus is super sweet and will give you lots of cuddles. If he sounds like the one for you, come over to SPCA Florida and meet this cutie!

Name: Percy

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Snowshoe/Mix- White/Lynx

Weight: 7 pounds

Orphaned Since: April 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

This handsome snowshoe mix kitty is as sweet as they come. Percy is shy and bashful when introduced to new environments and people. But hold on to your socks because once he feels safe, he’s a chatty, head-bopping love machine. His previous family said he was scared of dogs and did okay with other cats, although he has certainly not been appreciative of their presence here. Percy needs a quiet, mellow home to call his own with a family who loves working with shy kitties. If this hunky guy sounds perfect for you, stop by SPCA Florida and meet him!