SPCA Radio Pets 7-3

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Stitch

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year old

Weight: 43 pounds

Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix- Black/White

Orphaned Since: June 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Stitch is one cool dude. You’ll never get tired of playing with this goofy young pup. He’s quiet but loves to be around people. He’s super chill and likes nothing better than hanging out with you and lounging by your side all day. Can you say Netflix and Chill? Stitch is a winner that you don’t want to pass by so stop by SPCA Florida and take this boy home!

Name: Midnight

Gender: Male

Age: 6 months old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black

Weight: 6 pounds

Orphaned Since: April 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

I’m Midnight, a playful and fun “teenager” patiently hoping my future family comes to get me very soon. I watch my other kitty friends go home, but people seem to overlook me because of my eyes. They shouldn’t fear though. It’s just a little cloudy scaring from trauma that happened when I was little. Other than that little blemish, I’m a handsome and sleek black kitten who loves to play all day. Just a perfectly normal kitten who’s happy go lucky and loves other cats. So if you have another kitty in your home, I’ll fit right in. The more the merrier so come over to SPCA Florida and meet me!