SPCA Radio Pets 8-1

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Mia

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 51 pounds

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Brindle

Orphaned Since: April 2018

Adoption Fee: $50

Mia is a very sheltered girl who needs a family that is going to take their time and allow her to come around on her own. Due to her nervous nature, Mia would do best in a calm quiet home with older kids. She tends to open up around other dogs, so she would enjoy having dog friends in her new home. She is scared of thunder, men, and strangers. Can you be the one to make her feel safe and secure so she will overcome her shyness? Stop by SPCA Florida and spend some time getting to know Mia!

Name: Quincy

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- White/Black

Weight: 6 pounds

Orphaned Since: March 2018

Adoption Fee: $30

Quincy is one silly cat who loves chasing and batting around toys. Be sure to stock up on pipe cleaners because they’re her all-time favorite! Even though she’s very playful, she prefers you to be slow and gentle when petting her. Children seem to scare her so a calm home with older teens would be ideal. She can be a sassy diva, so you’ll want to make her the only cat in your life. Come by SPCA Florida and meet beautiful Quincy!