SPCA Radio Pets 8-28

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Ava

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year old

Weight: 46 pounds

Breed: Retriever/Mix- Tan/White

Orphaned Since: May 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

Ava is a sweet girl who loves to explore and do her own thing. She’s had a rough start to life and has been in and out of homes – but she hasn’t let that get the best of her. She has a lot of love to give and wouldn’t mind sharing it with a family who will give her the unconditional love that she needs. Ava would do best with children 16 & up. She can be a little picky about her dog friends so bring your other pets for an interaction first to ensure they get along. If Ava is pulling on your heartstrings, come by SPCA Florida and meet her!!

Name: Hoodo Kitty

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black

Weight: 7 pounds

Orphaned Since: January 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Hi there, they call me Hoodo Kitty. I’m a petite and sleek black cat who adores your attention. I tend to give a light love nip or two when you try to leave me. I just don’t want you to stop with the pets! I can be a little shy at times and may snuggle under the blankets to hide myself. But for the most part I like to sit in your lap and be close to you. I may get along with a nice dog but I’m not a fan of other cats sharing my space. I have the right balance of sweet & sour so come over to SPCA Florida and take me home with you!