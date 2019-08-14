SPCA Radio Pets 8/14

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Rocky

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Weight: 43 pounds

Breed: Bulldog/Mix- Blue

Orphaned Since: August 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

My name is Rocky and I’m ready to be the champ of your life. I’ll be your loyal companion and stay by your side forever if you’ll let me. The ladies here call me a stud muffin and can’t stop fawning over how adorable I am. I must admit, all that attention feels very nice. When I’m not getting doted on, you’ll find me playing and chasing balls. If you’re ready for your heart to melt, stop by SPCA Florida and ask for Rocky!

Name: Lil’ Bit

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey/White

Weight: 7 pounds

Orphaned Since: April 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Lil’ Bit is a shy girl who mainly keeps to herself sleeping the day away in her comfy covered bed. She comes out to people watch and gaze out the big windows. When she works up the courage, she’ll make her way down to you and let you give her chin scratches. She’ll purr softly in delight and even begin chatting with you. Lil’ Bit is a low maintenance kitty with a slow burning love that is so worth the wait. Come over to SPCA Florida and get to know her!