SPCA Radio Pets 8/29

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Theo

Gender: Male

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 54 pounds

Breed: Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix- Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: July 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Imagine how sad to be the only dog left in the small dog room who didn’t get adopted during SPCA Florida’s recent Clear the Shelters event. That was Theo. Perhaps he wasn’t feeling well that day. Or maybe he was overwhelmed by all the visitors. Whatever the reason he wasn’t chosen, he still deserves the unconditional love that he will give in return to a special family. He is currently being treated for heartworms and SPCA Florida will continue to pay for treatment even when he’s adopted. He gets along with some dogs, but not all, so you’ll want to have your other dogs meet with Theo to ensure they get along. Theo is pretty low energy but can get rowdy when playing so kids in the home should be older. He doesn’t know how to share toys, so don’t ever try to take them away when he’s playing when them. If you have room in your heart and home for Theo, come by SPCA Florida and meet this great guy today!

Name: Big Momma Bella

Gender: Female

Age: 10 years old

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix- Black/Orange

Weight: 17 pounds

Orphaned Since: June 2018

Adoption Fee: $30

Big Momma Bella is a whopping 17 pounds of calico love looking for her forever home. Even though she is friendly and ready to cuddle, she also needs patience to get to know you and build trust with you since she’s been with several different owners. At 10 years of age, it would be lovely if she could live out the rest of her days with that one special family who will commit to love her unconditionally. She may want to snack all day, but you’ll need to help her manage her weight with prescription food only. She’s needs to be the only cat in your home and kids should be 15 and over. Stop in SPCA Florida and spend some time getting to know Big Momma Bella!!