SPCA Radio Pets 9-12

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Sammy

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 80 pounds

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd/Mix- White/Tan

Orphaned Since: July 2018

Adoption Fee: $150

Do you have a herd that needs protection? Sammy lived as an outdoor dog protecting a herd for most of his life. It’s what he’s good at and what he knows. He is a big dog though and is easily able to escape from 6 foot fences. Sammy is having anxiety with the big change in his circumstances and needs someone who will be his constant companion to help him adjust. His separation anxiety will cause him to have a panic attack even if you only leave him for a moment to go to the bathroom. He desperately needs someone who’s able to give him the 24-7 care that he requires so we are being very selective about who he goes home with. Stop in SPCA Florida to meet gentle giant Sammy!

Name: Petey

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- White

Weight: 12 pounds

Orphaned Since: August 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

Petey is a big ole handsome boy looking for a home where he can roam, explore, investigate and play in. Petey is deaf and the kitty friends he had in his previous home weren’t so friendly to him, so he did a lot of hiding. Now that he is at SPCA Florida, he’s been what we like to call a “busy body”, roaming all over the place and investigating everything. Petey is on a hypoallergenic diet and will need to continue that in his new home. He wouldn’t mind a family with other kitties, as long as they will be nice to him. He’s been picked on enough, he says! Come over to SPCA Florida and meet snow white and handsome Petey!