SPCA Radio Pets 9-19

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Dixie

Gender: Female

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 49 pounds

Breed: Boxer/Bulldog- Brindle

Orphaned Since: August 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Can you help sweet Dixie mend her broken heart? She arrived at SPCA Florida in August emaciated and extremely weak after giving birth to 3 pups who didn’t survive. Emergency surgery was performed for a life threatening issue which has now been resolved. With much TLC from staff members, Dixie is now starting to thrive and has gained a few pounds. She loves attention and happily returns the affection. This smart gal even knows how to sit and speak for treats. Dixie will make a wonderful addition to a loving family like yours so come to SPCA Florida and meet this sweetheart of a dog today!!

Name: Minnie

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown

Weight: 8 pounds

Orphaned Since: April 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

Minnie is the clear winner in the “sweet and petite” category. She likes to spend her days gazing out the window and swatting at butterflies. Don’t let her tiny frame fool you- she’s very food motivated and would be easy to clicker train. She’s also a champion laser light and feather chaser. Minnie is FIV positive and will need someone to ensure she stays monitored for urinary track disease. She is congenial with other cats but keeps to herself for the most part. Come to SPCA Florida and let Minnie be the winner of your heart