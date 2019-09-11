SPCA Radio Pets 9/11

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Buster
Gender: Male
Age: 3 years old
Weight: 87 pounds
Species: Dog
Breed: Boxer/Mix- Brown/White
Orphaned Since: August 2019
Adoption Fee: $100
Well Hello there, I’m Buster. Everyone loves me and I love everyone. But I think the people here are a little confused. They keep saying that I am just a big Teddy bear when I’m clearly a dog. I get along well with kids and other dogs, but I am aggressive and stingy with my food and treats. I walk ok on a leash, just keep in mind I am a big guy and can pull from time to time. I am house trained- talk about an extra bonus! If you’re looking for a big, fun bundle of love to be your buddy come on down to SPCA Florida and see me!
Name: William
Gender: Male
Age: 10 years old
Species: Cat
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Orange/White
Weight: 14 pounds
Orphaned Since: April 2019
Adoption Fee: $60
I’m William, a handsome, older gentleman who is looking for a quiet adult home to retire in. I’ve developed some pancreatic issues in my twilight years that you’ll need to keep an eye on. Besides that, I’m pretty independent- just give me a cat tree where I can nap up high and I’ll be content. I love attention from time to time. You’ll just need to take note of when I’ve had enough pets and scratches and let me be. I know we will get along perfectly if you take the time to understand me so stop in SPCA Florida and let’s meet!