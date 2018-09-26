SPCA Radio Pets 9/26

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Buffalo

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years old

Weight: 65 pounds

Breed: Catahoula Leopard dog/Mix- Black/Tan

Orphaned Since: August 2018

Adoption Fee: $100

Buffalo aspires to be a singer and Barry White is his role model. Don’t let his deep bark scare you though, this playful pup adores people and is good with kids. Take him out for long walks, rub his belly and he’s all yours. When he’s not working on his vocals, Buffalo likes to be a wild child and roll in the dirt. Very smart and house trained, Buffalo is available for doggie dates so you can get to know him. Stop by SPCA Florida and meet Buffalo today!

Name: Willow

Gender: Female

Age: 14 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/Orange

Weight: 7 pounds

Orphaned Since: July 2018

Adoption Fee: $60

Can you help Willow continue to jump for joy? Since she was started on a special prescription dry food to help regulate her thyroid levels, Willow has turned into one spry senior cat. She jumps super high and has a blast playing with toys. Her furrever family will need to keep her on this food to help her feel her best. She’s a faithful companion, staying by your side and listening to you. She’s also content to look out windows and daydream of her mouse-hunting days. She may be 14 years old, but it seems she has a new lease on life and just needs someone to spend it with. Come over to SPCA Florida and meet sweet Willow