SPCA Radio Pets 9/4

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Flower

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey/White

Weight: 9 pounds

Orphaned Since: July 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

My name is Flower and I’m the most chirpy, chatty girl you’ll ever meet. I love to play and look out of windows. One day I’ll break out of here and catch those slithery lizards! I’m an outgoing kitty with plenty of charisma, but I can be sassy at times, so don’t mind me when I’m in my diva mood! I would also prefer that I be the only feline in the home. After all, I don’t want to share your love, affection and attention with another. Stop by SPCA Florida and let’s talk!

Name: Terra

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years old

Weight: 46 pounds

Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix- Tan

Orphaned Since: May 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

If a spunky girl is your type, look no further than Terra. She’s quite a bundle of playfulness for a dog of six years old. She will romp around all day and her favorite toy is a tennis ball. Are you an active family that can keep up? Then she’s the one for you! This adorable sweetie will quickly win her way into your heart and you can win her over with delicious treats. Come by SPCA Florida and meet wonderful Terra.