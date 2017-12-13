SPCA Radio Pets for Dec 13th

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Dempsey

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey/Black

Weight: 10 pounds

Orphaned Since: October 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

If you are looking for someone to shower love upon, Dempsey is the cat for you! He’s a super friendly cat who is gaga over attention. He needs you to be solely devoted to him so there should be no other cats in the home. Come in SPCA Florida today and make this chummy cat your center of attention!

Name: Calvin

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years old

Weight: 42 pounds

Breed: Terrier, Pit bull/Mix- Black/White

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $50

If you’re looking for a companion for long walks and occasional splashes in water, Calvin is your match! He is very well behaved on a leash and will eat up all the attention you can give him.

He’s great with other dogs, although he gets protective of his food and may need to be fed away from them. The kids will have a great time tossing his favorite tennis ball to him. Stop by SPCA Florida and take Calvin for a walk!