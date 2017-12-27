SPCA Radio Pets for Dec 27th

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Wooshie

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 61 pounds

Breed: Terrier, Staffordshire Bull/Mix- Tan/Brindle

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $50

Wooshie is a quiet, gentle soul with a lot of love to give. She is your perfect companion for long, reflective walks. On rainy days, she’ll be content to play with her toys. She has a medium energy and loves to give affection. Stop in SPCA Florida and see what makes Wooshie so special!!

Name: Sara

Gender: Female

Age: 7 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/White

Weight: 13 pounds

Orphaned Since: November 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Sara is a spunky cat we also call “Hemingway” because of the extra toes on her front paws. It’s a unique feature and fun to watch when she bats the balls and toys around. Sara is laid back but still likes to play. She hasn’t been around other cats much, so having her as the only pet may be best. Stop by SPCA Florida and meet this mellow cat for yourself!