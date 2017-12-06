SPCA Radio Pets for Dec 6th

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Holden

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Weight: 42 pounds

Breed: Hound/Mix- Black/Tan

Orphaned Since: October 2017

Adoption Fee: $100

He’s more than just a hound dog- Holden loves playing all the time. We don’t know if he’s ever caught any rabbits, but you’ll call him “new best friend of mine.” He’s such a happy-go-lucky fellow, loving everyone and everything. This super goofball gets along well with other dogs and will give you plenty of kisses. Come on over to SPCA Florida and meet this happy hound!

Name: Priscalla

Gender: Female

Age: 11 Months

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey/White

Weight: 7 pounds

Orphaned Since: September 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Are you the right match for Priscalla? She’s timid and fearful and needs someone with patience and tenderness to understand that. You’ll appreciate the stunning beauty and elegance she will add to your home. Stop by SPCA Florida and let lovely Priscalla warm up to you!