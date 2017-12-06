SPCA Radio Pets for Dec 6th

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Holden
Gender: Male
Age: 2 years old
Weight: 42 pounds
Breed: Hound/Mix- Black/Tan
Orphaned Since: October 2017
Adoption Fee: $100
He’s more than just a hound dog- Holden loves playing all the time. We don’t know if he’s ever caught any rabbits, but you’ll call him “new best friend of mine.” He’s such a happy-go-lucky fellow, loving everyone and everything. This super goofball gets along well with other dogs and will give you plenty of kisses. Come on over to SPCA Florida and meet this happy hound!
Name: Priscalla
Gender: Female
Age: 11 Months
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Grey/White
Weight: 7 pounds
Orphaned Since: September 2017
Adoption Fee: $30
Are you the right match for Priscalla? She’s timid and fearful and needs someone with patience and tenderness to understand that. You’ll appreciate the stunning beauty and elegance she will add to your home. Stop by SPCA Florida and let lovely Priscalla warm up to you!