SPCA Radio Pets for Jan 10th

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Baby

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix- White/Black

Weight: 69 pounds

Orphaned Since: December 2017

Adoption Fee: $75

This baby is house trained! Sweet and affectionate – Baby just needs a family to call her own and love forever. She’s laid back, quiet, and the perfect companion for your Netflix and chill nights.

She gets along well with other dogs and will be a wonderful addition to your family. Come on over to SPCA Florida and meet Baby!

Name: Tura

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years old

Weight: 8 pounds

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black/White

Orphaned Since: May 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Tura will not cause any trouble! She’s a mellow cat who will thrive in a calm home with older children or adults. She’s shy at first, but will warm up quickly if you have the right touch.

Like a lot of cats, she has a heart murmur, which just needs monitoring. She has arthritis and will need a low litter box, joint supplements, and pain medication at times. This beauty is so worth the extra care and will provide many years of loving companionship. Stop in SPCA Florida and visit with Tura today.