SPCA Radio Pets for Jan 17

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Angel
Gender: Female
Age: 1 year
Weight: 9 pounds
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix – Black
Orphaned Since: October 2017
Adoption Fee: $30
The name says it all: Angel. This sweet one year old cat has years of companionship and love to offer in exchange for a forever home. Angel is a master of many trades, including playing, eating, sleeping or curling up in a lap for a cozy cat nap. Be sure to stop by SPCA Florida to meet this wonderful little lady today.
Name: Mariah
Gender: Female
Age: 3 years
Weight: 46 pounds
Breed: American Staffordshire/Mix – Black/White
Orphaned Since: December 2017
Adoption Fee: $75
Are you in need of an adventurous, loyal sidekick? Search no further, for Mariah is the perfect candidate. This energetic, fun loving goofball will light up every room of her new home with her brilliant personality. Mariah is highly motivated by treats and loves to explore the outside world. Visit SPCA Florida today to meet Mariah.