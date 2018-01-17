SPCA Radio Pets for Jan 17

Menu
HomeSPCA Radio Pets for Jan 17

SPCA

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Cat

Name: Angel

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 9 pounds

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix – Black

Orphaned Since: October 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

The name says it all: Angel. This sweet one year old cat has years of companionship and love to offer in exchange for a forever home. Angel is a master of many trades, including playing, eating, sleeping or curling up in a lap for a cozy cat nap. Be sure to stop by SPCA Florida to meet this wonderful little lady today.

Dog

Name: Mariah

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years

Weight: 46 pounds

Breed: American Staffordshire/Mix – Black/White

Orphaned Since: December 2017

Adoption Fee: $75

Are you in need of an adventurous, loyal sidekick? Search no further, for Mariah is the perfect candidate. This energetic, fun loving goofball will light up every room of her new home with her brilliant personality. Mariah is highly motivated by treats and loves to explore the outside world. Visit SPCA Florida today to meet Mariah.

