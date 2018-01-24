SPCA Radio Pets for Jan 24th

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Bubba

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years old

Weight: 64 pounds

Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix- Black

Orphaned Since: November 2017

Adoption Fee: $60

Big Bubba absolutely adores playing outside so a yard with room to roam would be perfect for him. This happy-go-lucky dog will be your very affectionate constant companion. He’s super sweet and gets along great with other dogs. Be sure to have a supply of tennis balls on hand because that’s his favorite toy! Stop in and meet Bubba today- you’ll be glad you did!

Name: Shadow

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/Black

Weight: 15 pounds

Orphaned Since: August 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Shadow is a big gentle tiger, napping and lounging around all day. He needs a person with patience to allow him time to warm up in his new home. He would do best in a quiet adult only home as loud noises will scare him. Other dogs in the home are ok if they are quiet and calm. Come in SPCA Florida and get to know Shadow!