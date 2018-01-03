SPCA Radio Pets for Jan 3rd

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.
Name: Babee
Gender: Male
Age: 3 years old
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/White
Weight: 12 pounds
Orphaned Since: October 2017
Adoption Fee: $30
Nobody puts Babee in the corner! Although, Babee is so bashful, she just might like it there. She prefers a low-key, quiet home that she can feel safe in. Babee will need a patient family who is willing to work with her.
She really enjoys the company of other cats and kittens, so a forever home with others she can bond with would be perfect. Because of her shyness, a quiet home with adults or older children would be best. Swing by SPCA Florida and spend a little time getting to know Babee!
Name: Shera
Gender: Female
Age: 4 years old
Weight: 59 pounds
Breed: Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix- Blue/White
Orphaned Since: November 2017
Adoption Fee: $100
Shera is a sweet dog who just misses having someone to love her. This cuddle bug loves people and is good with children; however she needs to be an only pet as other animals are not her cup of tea. She’s well-mannered with a low-medium energy and loves attention. Come over to SPCA Florida and see if Shera is the one you can shower with love!