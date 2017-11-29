SPCA Radio Pets for Nov 29th

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Tammie

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years old

Weight: 10 pounds

Species: Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Brown/White

Orphaned Since: August 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Tammie is a 6-year-old pretty tiger tabby. She weighs 10 pounds and is a beautiful, brown and orange coloring with a white belly. She is a laid-back girl, but she is not crazy to be picked up. Tammie loves attention, like rubbing the sides of her head gently or just petting.

She was brought here recently from another shelter that was out of room, so we don’t very much about her past. However, with time to adjust, Tammie will fit in well in a calm, quiet home. If that sounds good to you, come by SPCA Florida and say hello to Tammie!

Name: Marigold

Gender: Female

Age: 7 years old

Species: Dog Breed: Terrier/Mix (Pit Bull) – White/Brown

Weight: 56 pounds

Orphaned Since: October 2017

Adoption Fee: $60

Marigold is a super sweet but timid girl! She loves affection and enjoys long walks. She does well on a leash and gets along well with other dogs. Marigold will adapt nicely but she does require someone with patience and a commitment to her. Stop by SPCA Florida and say hello to Marigold.