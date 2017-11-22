Menu
SPCA Radio Pets of the Week 11-22

SPCA

Here are this week's fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Burger

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years old

Species: Dog

Breed: Catahoula Leopard dog/Mix- Fawn/White

Weight: 53 pounds

Orphaned Since: October 2017

Adoption Fee: $100

Burger is your happy-go-lucky buddy! With his medium-high energy, he will play fetch with you and the kids for hours. Be sure to have tennis balls on hand because those are his favorite toys. You’ll be impressed by his good behavior while walking him on a leash. He such a happy dog and gets along well with other dogs and kids. Come by SPCA Florida and meet Burger, your new constant companion!

Cat

Name: Buster

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- White/Black

Weight: 16 pounds

Orphaned Since: July 2017

Adoption Fee: $30

Buster is the perfect combination of snuggler cat/playful cat. He enjoys his quiet nap times. Other times, this curious cat likes to be active and play. He will be a little shy at first, but will warm up quickly and stroll around your home calm and confident. Stop in SPCA Florida and warm up to Buster!

