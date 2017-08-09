Thanks For 9 Fantastic Years On The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club Melissa!

After almost a decade waking up Polk County and Central Florida this morning we said goodbye to fellow Co Host Melissa Moran. Melissa has been a GREAT partner on the show and in our community. She will be greatly missed. We are so proud of her accomplishments in the Voice Over and Narrator industry and are excited to see the heights she will reach as she pursues her dreams in that arena. Congrats on your success Melissa and we wish you all the BEST!!

Watch Melissa’s heartfelt goodbye here:

https://www.facebook.com/melissa.moran.14224/videos/10209555359982151/