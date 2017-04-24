Thirteen Reasons Why …. but more importantly, why NOT!!

Most of you have probably heard of the Netflix original series ’13 Reasons Why’ by now. If not, it’s a series dedicated to a teenage girl who took her own life due to bullying and some other pretty serious issues that face young people everyday. Her story is told through a series of tapes she made before her suicide and are passed out after her death.

Here’s the thing: this is a controversial series. Many schools don’t want teenagers watching it. Many parents don’t want their children watching it. I can understand why parents may not want their kids seeing this because it can be pretty brutal, but LIFE is brutal and this series brings to light many very real-life situations that face teenagers everyday. I was personally a victim to quite a few of the issues touched on when I was a teenager so I speak from a place not of judgment, but of experience, so I am very passionate about this show and its message.

What I want to tell you is that suicide is NEVER the answer. NEVER! You are beautiful. You are unique. You are loved. If you are thinking about suicide, please don’t do it. If you know someone who is thinking about it, get them help. You are NOT alone and confidential help is available for free by calling the Suicide Prevention Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 ….. if nothing else, please click the link below and read how very much you are loved and needed in this world.

Love, light, and blessings …. Jeni <3

Thirteen Reasons Why NOT!!