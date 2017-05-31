Together We Can Get “Pedal Power” Back On The Road!

Menu
HomeTogether We Can Get “Pedal Power” Back On The Road!

The “Lowest of the Low” stole more than $5000 worth of tools from a volunteer group at First Presbyterian Church on Lake Hollingsworth.  “Pedal Power” fixes and donates bicycles to kids and homeless shelters when residents there find jobs.  Last week somebody broke into their workshop and cleaned everything out.  

Together we can get this great organization “Back On The Road”!  Listen as “Pedal Power’s” Ted Hogan explains what they do for our community and how we can help them out:

 

Pedal Power Ministry May 2017

Ted Hogan from “Pedal Power”

https://www.facebook.com/PedalPowerBicycleMinistry/

 

 

