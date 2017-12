Thanks for dropping off your New, Unwrapped Toys at these locations:

Monday December 4th from 6pm – 8pm at Harvest Meat Market 1095 Berkley Road in Auburndale

Get a FREE BBQ Plate for each Toy donation!

AND you can drop off your Toy Donations during business hours at our 97.5 WPCV studios 404 W. Lime St. in Lakeland

Thanks for helping our kids in Polk County!

The 97.5 Breakfast Club!