This Week's "Toys For Tots" Stops With The 97.5 Breakfast Club!

This Week’s “Toys For Tots” Stops With The 97.5 Breakfast Club!

Thanks for dropping off your “New”, “Unwrapped” Toys this week at the following locations!

97.5 WPCV Studios during Business Hours 404 W. Lime St in Lakeland

Monday Dec. 11th at Harvest Meat Market in Lake Alfred 130 N. Lakeshore Way from 6pm – 8pm

Tuesday Dec. 12 at The Music Ranch during our Toys For Tots Show with Jerrod Niemann! 6pm-9pm

Thursday Dec. 14th at Harvest Meat Market in Kathleen 4441 Old Kathleen Rd from 6pm – 8pm

Thanks for helping make sure all of our kids in Polk County have a smile Christmas morning!!

 

