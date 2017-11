Thanks for dropping off your New, Unwrapped Toys at these locations:

Monday November 27th from 6pm-8pm at Harvest Meat Market 1105 Waynesville Ave. in Lakeland.

Thursday November 30th from 6pm-8pm Harvest Meat Market 6143 Hwy 98 South in Highland City

Get a FREE BBQ plate with each toy donation!

Thanks for helping our kids in Polk County!!