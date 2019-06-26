Who Has The “Hottest” Job?Hats off to all these hard workers out in this heat! http://www.wpcv.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Hottest-Jobs-Audio.mp3
3 thoughts on “Who Has The “Hottest” Job?”
I’d have to say the slingers for our local garbage companies. We have multiple safety meetings on heat and hydration yearly. We use to get a lot of temps, my first year on the job nearly 6 years ago we took 6 temps to the hospital for heat exhaustion in 1 week. All day, riding on the back of the truck, directly in front of the exhaust, throwing brush and cans all day long. We all start on the back of the truck. I fell out multiple times with heat exhaustion
Asphalt paving crew aka road crews
I have the hottest job. I a run a forklift outside from 5 am till normally 5 at night. It’s been so hot my lift overheats daily.