Julie & DJ In The Morning
On-Air
Julie K
DJ The Trucker
Jon Dennis
Nic Allen
Sara Michaels
Inside WPCV
97 Country Road Show
97.5 WPCV Mobile App
Bartow Ford Request Line
Email Club
Contest Rules
Concerts
Contact
Advertise With Us
Have You Ever Sent A ‘Whoops’ Text?
February 10, 2022 | by Kacey
Events
MidFlorida Credit Union
Feb 25
Lake Wales Mardi Gras Parade
Feb 26
Lakeland Harley Davidson
Feb 27
St. Jude Radiothon
Mar 3
St. Jude Radiothon
Mar 4
View More Events »
Home
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
FCC Public File
Help With FCC Public File
FCC Applications
Lakeland – Winter Haven, Florida
Copyright © 2022 WPCV. All rights reserved. Development by