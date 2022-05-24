Julie & DJ In The Morning
On-Air
Julie K
DJ The Trucker
Jon Dennis
Nic Allen
Sara Michaels
Inside WPCV
97 Country Road Show
97.5 WPCV Mobile App
Bartow Ford Request Line
Email Club
Contest Rules
Concerts
Contact
Advertise With Us
Do You Tip The Beer Guy?
May 24, 2022 | by Kacey
Events
Central Florida Sports Marketing
Jun 11
Publix Greenwise
Jun 11
Buckhead Beef
Jun 18
Lakeland Harley Davidson
Jun 26
Galaxy Fireworks
Jul 1
View More Events »
Home
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
FCC Public File
Help With FCC Public File
FCC Applications
Lakeland – Winter Haven, Florida
Copyright © 2022 WPCV. All rights reserved. Development by