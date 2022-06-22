Julie & DJ In The Morning
On-Air
Julie K
DJ The Trucker
Jon Dennis
Nic Allen
Sara Michaels
Inside WPCV
97 Country Road Show
97.5 WPCV Mobile App
Bartow Ford Request Line
Email Club
Contest Rules
Contact
Advertise With Us
I Ain’t Dating His Daughter!
June 22, 2022 | by Kacey
Events
Walk-On’s
Jun 25
Lakeland Harley Davidson
Jun 26
Galaxy Fireworks
Jul 1
Galaxy Fireworks
Jul 2
Galaxy Fireworks
Jul 4
View More Events »
Home
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
FCC Public File
Help With FCC Public File
FCC Applications
Lakeland – Winter Haven, Florida
Copyright © 2022 WPCV. All rights reserved. Development by