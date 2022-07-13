Julie & DJ In The Morning
On-Air
Julie K
DJ The Trucker
Jon Dennis
Nic Allen
Sara Michaels
Inside WPCV
97 Country Road Show
97.5 WPCV Mobile App
Bartow Ford Request Line
Email Club
Contest Rules
Concerts
Contact
Advertise With Us
Old Ala-Ham-a
July 13, 2022 | by Jon Dennis
Events
Insight Auctioneers
Jul 14
PCSO Back to School Bash
Jul 16
Lakeland Harley Davidson
Jul 31
Stuff The Bus
Aug 3
BayCare
Aug 5
View More Events »
Home
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
FCC Public File
Help With FCC Public File
FCC Applications
Lakeland – Winter Haven, Florida
Copyright © 2022 WPCV. All rights reserved. Development by