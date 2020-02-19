SPCA Radio Pets 2-19

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Gracie

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years old

Weight: 38 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Hound/Mix

Orphaned Since: November 2019

Adoption Fee: $100

They call me sweet Gracie because I’m a sweetheart of a dog. I’m always up for adventures and I let my nose lead the way. Sniff. Sniff. Ah…nature, or is that a hotdog? Did I mention that I love smelling everything? Walks with me are bound to be quite interesting with my curious sniffer. After I’m all tuckered out from walking and sniffing, I like to cuddle and love my person. If you think that sounds nice, stop in SPCA Florida and let’s meet!

Name: Belle

Gender: Female

Age: 8 years old

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black

Weight: 7 pounds

Orphaned Since: December 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Belle is an affectionate sweetie that was transferred from another shelter that ran out of space. She had to be shaved due to issues with her fur. Her beautiful black coat is growing back in nicely and she wears comfy sweaters to keep her warm and cozy in the meantime. Belle is a Cat Pawsitive cat and being trained to high-five, sit, and come when her name is called. When you adopt her, you’ll be given instructions and a clicker to continue teaching her more amazing tricks at home. She is a true lap kitty and is ready to curl up on your lap so come over to SPCA Florida and visit Belle!