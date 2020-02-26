SPCA Radio Pets 2-26

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Kit

Gender: Female

Age: 9 Years Old

Weight: 9 Pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix

Orphaned Since: February 2020

Adoption Fee: $60

Hi everyone, my name is Kit and I arrived at the SPCA with my best friend Snookie after our owners relocated and couldn’t take us with them. I’m described as a talkative cat, while my friend Snookie is described as friendly and playful. We both have plenty of experience with dogs and children over the age of 5. Being in a strange place has made me a little shy but having my best friend by my side has helped a lot. I can’t leave my best friend behind so if you adopt me you need to adopt her too. Think of it as a 2 for 1 deal. Come on by and say hi to us both at SPCA Florida.

Name: Charley

Gender: Male

Age: 8 years old

Species: Dog

Breed: Cur, Mountain/Mix

Weight: 56 Pounds

Orphaned Since: February 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Meet Charley, he is a fun and spunky pup ready for a new forever home. Charley is very social with people but does need some work with basic manners. Charley likes to be your one and only friend and will need to be the only pet in your home. Charley is a very active dog so we also recommend that he be with older kids who can keep up with his energy. He is available for a Doggie Date or a Pajama ‘Paw’ty. Stop by and meet Charley at SPCA Florida.