SPCA Radio Pets 3-11

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Leon

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years old

Species: Dog Breed: Terrier, Yorkshire – Tan/Silver

Orphaned Since: February 2020

Adoption Fee: $300

Howdy! My name is Leon; I came to SPCA Florida after my family moved to an apartment where I wasn’t allowed. I’m a high energy fun-loving dog, and I want to go home with you. I’m great with people and kids of all ages, but I don’t get along so well with dogs and cats, so I will have to be the only pet in your family. My perfect home would be a place where I can run around, play, and get lots of attention. If you think you would like to adopt me come SPCA Florida and ask for Leon!



Name: Balthasar

Gender: Male

Age: 3 Years Old

Weight: 11 Pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Cream / White

Orphaned Since: July 2019

Adoption Fee: $60

Hi Everyone! My Name is Balthasar; I Arrived at SPCA Florida because my owners were a bit too laid back for my active lifestyle. I’m a very active cat and love to play with interactive toys. I enjoy running and wrestling, and a good power nap in the afternoon. Did I mention I’m also a cat pawsitive cat? That means I’m being trained to do tricks like high-five, sit, and even jumping through a hoop. If you adopt me, you’ll be given a free clicker and instructions on how to continue my training. I’m at SPCA Florida, so come on by and see me do some tricks!