SPCA Radio Pets 3-4

Here are this week’s fur-babies up for adoption at the SPCA of Lakeland.

Name: Sugar Ray

Gender: Male

Age: 5 Years Old

Weight: 15 Pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix- Black / White

Orphaned Since: February 2020

Adoption Fee: $60

Hi, I’m Sugar Ray, the sweet lover boy of the Administration office on the SPCA Florida campus. I have a big head, a big heart, and a big appetite for snuggling. Oh, and belly rubs, don’t even get me started on those. They are the best thing ever! I’m adventurous and will want to follow you around all day. I’ll even head-butt you to let you know I want to be petted. I am FIV positive, but don’t let that deter you. I would probably do best in a home with no other pets and kids over age 15. What are you waiting for? Stop in SPCA Florida and fall in love with me!

Name: Corkie

Gender: Male

Age: 12 years old

Species: Dog

Breed: Dachshund, Miniature Long Haired- Red

Weight: 15 Pounds

Orphaned Since: February 2020

Adoption Fee: $60

Hi everyone, my name is Corkie, an adorable senior Miniature Dachshund. My best friend Annie and I came to SPCA Florida after our owner’s health declined. She’s a sweet petite senior also. We’ve been through so much that we just can’t be separated and need a quiet, forever home together. We both have dental issues that will require some work, and Annie has some health issues, so we are looking for that special guardian angel who will take care of us. If that sounds like you, come by SPCA Florida and meet us!