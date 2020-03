Check out Lilly!!!

https://www.wpcv.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Lilly-Hines.mp3

Thank you to Lilly Hinds from Resurrection Catholic School in Lakeland. She is our featured “Student of the Day” and this 1st grader did an INCREDIBLE job saying the Pledge of Allegiance for this morning!

Make sure you join us each weekday morning right before the 7:00 news for a new Student of the Day to be featured with the Pledge!